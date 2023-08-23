Swiss Market Ends On Bright Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a bright note on Wednesday thanks to sustained buying at several counters amid optimism about results updates from U.S. technology majors.

Investors also looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, where global central bankers are scheduled to speak.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 97.96 points or 0.9% at 10,973.64. The index scaled a low of 10,925.13 and a high of 11,021.56.

Roche Holding climbed 3.75%. Lonza Group and Givaudan gained 2.32% and 2.15%, respectively. UBS Group advanced 1.33% and Swiss Re gained 1.23%.

Logitech gained nearly 1%. Swisscom, Nestle, ABB, Sika and Geberit also closed higher.

Holcim ended 1.53% down. Kuehne & Nagel declined nearly 1%. Partners Group and Novartis posted modest losses.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech and Bachem Holding gained 2% and 1.75%, respectively. PSP Swiss Property, Swatch Group, SIG Combibloc, Tecan Group, Swiss Prime Site and SGS gained 0.9 to 1.4%.

Dufry ended lower by 1.04%. Adecco, Helvetia, Lindt & Spruengli and Galenica Sante also closed weak.