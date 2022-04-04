Swiss Market Ends On Bright Note; Novartis, Roche Post Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Monday after trading firm right through the day's session, tracking positive cues from global markets.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 161.79 points or 1.33% at 12,340.87, the day's high. The

Logitech, up more than 5%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. Roche Holding gained 3.13% after the U.S. FDA granted Priority Review for Actemra (tocilizumab) intravenous to treat Covid-19 in hospitalized adults.

Novartis climbed up 1.4% after announcing its plan to integrate the pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines business to simplify its structure. The move is likely to results in savings of at least $1 billion by 2024.

Richemont ended 2.7% up, Sika gained 2.25% and Partners Group ended higher by about 1.9%. Givaudan gained 1.4%, while UBS Group and Credit Suisse ended higher by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Nestle, ABB, Swiss Life Holding and Alcon also ended with strong gains. Zurich Insurance Group ended 2.1% down. Swiss Re and Swisscom ended modestly lower.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Temenos Group ended 4.7% up. AMS gained 3.87% and Bachem Holding rallied 3.8%. SIG Combibloc and Tecan Group gained 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

Swiss Prime Site, VAT Group, Julius Baer, Barry Callebaut and BB Biotech also closed notably higher.

Straumann Holding closed lower by 2.35%. PSP Swiss Property ended nearly 2% down, while Kuehne & Nagel and Sonova lost 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively.