03.02.2023 19:34:12
Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note
(RTTNews) - After opening flat, the Switzerland stock market gained in strength thanks to sustained buying at several counters and closed on a buoyant note on Friday.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 160.97 points or 1.44% at 11,349.39, slightly off the day's high.
Logitech and Roche Holding rallied 3.17% and 3.1%, respectively. ABB surged 2.57%.
Nestle, Novartis, UBS Group and Richemont gained 1.4 to 1.8%, while Lonza Group advanced 1.06%.
Credit Suisse and Holcim both shed more than 1%. Swiss Re ended 0.4% down, while Swiss Life Holding edged down marginally.
In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared 30.4%. Bachem Holding climbed 4% and Adecco surged 3.15%.
Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding, Galenica Sante and Belima Holding ended higher by 2 to 2.8%.
Swiss Prime Site and Straumann Holding shed nearly 2%. Kuhne & Nagel, Swatch Group and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 1.2 to 1.6%.
