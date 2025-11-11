11.11.2025 19:19:29

Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note Amid Hopes Of Striking Deal For Lower Tariffs

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a strong note on Tuesday, gaining in strength consistently after opening modestly higher. Investors picked up stocks amid hopes Switzerland will strike a deal with the U.S. to lower tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was working with officials in Switzerland to lower U.S. import tariffs placed on the Alpine country.

Trump said White House officials had been "working on something to help Switzerland," but did not provide more specifics. Trump added that Switzerland had been a "very good ally," even after the president slapped steep 39% tariffs on its exports to the U.S. earlier this year.

The nation's blue-chip SMI stock market index had risen by 1.1% by 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT). In individual shares, luxury watchmakers Richemont and Swatch gained 1.8% and 4.3%, respectively, while heating and ventilation systems group Belimo rose 4.7%.

Luxury stocks were among the prominent gainers. The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,722.36, settled with an impressive gain of 246.88 points or 1.98% at 12,702.08.

Swatch Group surged 6.1%. Straumann Holding climbed 5.51%. Alcon, Kuehne + Nagel, Lonza Group, Roche Holding, Julius Baer, VAT Group and Sika gained 3 to 3.7%.

Partners Group closed nearly 3% up. Sonova, Nestle, Galderma Group, Richemont, Givaudan, Novartis, Holcim, Sandoz Group and Lindt & Spruengli gained 1.3 to 2.7%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX am Dienstag letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen enden uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag etwas fester. Der US-Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich uneins zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen