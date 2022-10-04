Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note On Widespread Buying

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a buoyant note on Tuesday, in line with markets across the globe, as fears about aggressive policy tightening by central banks faded a bit after weaker than expected U.S. manufacturing activity data.

The benchmark SMI ended with a big gain of 300.21 points or 2.92% at 10,590.92, the day's high.

Credit Suisse rallied nearly 9%, rebounding after recent fall. ABB and Sika both gained more than 6%.

Partners Group, Richemont, Logitech, UBS Group, Lonza Group, Holcim, Swiss Life Holding, Geberit, Roche Holding, Sonova, Swiss Re and Alcon gained 2.8 to 5.6%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, VAT Group climbed 8.52%. Tecan Group, Zur Rose, Straumann Holding, AMS and Georg Fischer gained 5.1 to 7.5%.

Julius Baer, Adecco, Schindler Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Temenos Group, Schindler Ps, Swatch Group, Clariant and Lindt & Spruengli advanced 4 to 5%.

Galenica Sante drifted down nearly 2%. Swiss Prime Site ended 1.1% down, while PSP Swiss Property and SIG Combiblock posted modest losses.