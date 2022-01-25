|
25.01.2022 19:20:03
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - Despite seeing a couple of mild setbacks during the course of the session, the Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Tuesday as frontline stocks moved higher on bargain hunting after recent sharp losses.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 64.39 points or 0.54% at 11,945.69, after scaling a low of 11,867.78 and a high of 11,996.17 intraday.
Logitech shares gained 6.15% after the computer peripherals-maker raised its earnings forecast for the current financial year.
Swiss Re climbed 2.7%, Swisscom surged up 2.52% and Zurich Insurance Group gained 2.13%. Swiss Life Holding gained nearly 2%, Partners Group moved up 1.9% and UBS Group advanced more than 1.5%.
Novartis and Roche Holding gained 0.61% and 0.42%, respectively. ABB and Givaudan also closed on a firm note.
Holcim shares gained about 0.5% after the company said it sold its cement business in Northern Ireland to Cookstown Cement Ltd for 70 million Swiss franc, covering a production capacity of 0.45 million tons.
Credit Suisse ended nearly 1% down after warning that it was likely to make a net loss in the fourth quarter. Lonza Group and SGS ended lower by 0.88% and 0.85%, respectively.
Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, BB Biotech gained nearly 3.5%. Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Cembra Money Bank, Helvetia and Dufry gained 2 to 2.7%.
Adecco advanced 1.8%, while Lindt & Spruengli Part and AMS both gained about 1.5%.
Swatch Group declined nearly 4%, giving up earlier gains after saying sales of Swiss watches recovered strongly last year from the slump caused by pandemic-related lockdowns.
SIG Combibloc ended nearly 2% down, while Georg Fischer and Tecan Group both ended lower by about 0.85%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Aussagen belasten: ATX hält sich wacker -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Der heimische Markt kann seine anfänglichen Verluste abschütteln. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich im Donnerstagshandel mit Abgaben. Mit schweren Kursverlusten reagierten die asiatischen Aktienmärkte am Donnerstag auf die Ergebnisse des Zinstreffens der US-Notenbank vom Vorabend.