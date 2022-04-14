Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a weak start and kept edging higher on Thursday to eventually end the day's session on a firm note.

A firm trend in European markets helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which edged down slightly at the start, ended the session with a gain of 96.40 points or 0.78% at 12,475.08 after touching a high of 12,496.97.

Holcim and Richemont both ended higher by nearly 3.5%. Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Life Holding gained 2 to 2.2%.

Swiss Re, SGS and Givaudan ended higher by 1.5 to 1.85%. ABB, Credit Suisse, Novartis, Swisscom and Logitech also posted notable gains. Partners Group and Lonza Group ended lower by 0.7% and 0.55%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group ended stronger by 3.2%. Helvetia, Flughafen Zurich, Adecco, Schindler Holding, Barry Callebaut, Dufry and Schindler Ps gained 2 to 2.6%.

Tecan Group shares ended 3.7% down. Julius Baer declined 3.38% and VAT Group ended 2.85% down. Straumann Holding, PSP Swiss Property and Bachem Holding also ended notably lower.

On the economic front, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in March, rising by 6.1% year-on-year.

The producer price index rose 4.1% annually in March and import prices increased 10.2%. On a monthly basis, producer and import prices were up 0.8% in March.

The Switzerland stock market will remain closed on Friday (April 15) and Monday (April 18) for Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.