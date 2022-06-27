Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 18:34:08

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, despite suffering a mild setback that very nearly pushed it down into the red around mid afternoon.

Positive trend in global markets amid slightly easing worries about inflation helped underpin sentiment in the Swiss market.

The benchmark SMI ended the session with a gain of 83.70 points or 0.77% at 10,906.82. The index touched a low of 10,826.92 and a high of 10,921.03 in the session.

ABB and Novartis gained about 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Roche Holding advanced 1.2%, while Richemont, UBS Group, Partners Group, Nestle and Alcon gained 0.7 to 1%.

Holcim ended lower by more than 2%. Logitech shed about 1%, while Sika, Swiss Re and Geberit declined 0.6 to 0.8%.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Kuehne & Nagel and Bachem Holding both ended higher by more than 2%. Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps gained 1.66% and 1.6%, respectively.

Julius Baer, VAT Group and SIG Combibloc gained 1.1 to 1.3%.

Swatch Group, Zur Rose, Adecco, Galenica Sante and Sonova lost 1 to 2.8%.

Nachrichten

