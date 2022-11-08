08.11.2022 18:50:16

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a weak start and moved higher to close on a firm note on Tuesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 76.65 points or 0.71% at 10,827.04. The index scaled a low of 10,718.32 and a high of 10,845.27 intraday.

Logitech, Sika and Geberit gained 4 to 4.3%. Sonova climbed 3.55% and Givaudan ended nearly 3% up. Swiss Life Holding, Partners Group, Lonza Group and Credit Suisse surged 1.7 to 2%, while Alcon gained about 1.2%.

Zur Rose, up nearly 6.5%, was the biggest gainer in the Mid Price Index. VAT Group, Bachem Holding, Straumann Holding, Belima Holding, SIG Combibloc, Adecco, Kuehne & Nagel, George Fischer, Temenos Group and Durfy gained 2 to 6%.

Swatch Group slipped 2.5%. PSP Swiss Property and Roche Holding lost 1.4% and 1.81%, respectively.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: Wall Street schwächer -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen