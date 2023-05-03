|
03.05.2023 20:18:25
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably higher on Wednesday after staying firm right through the day's session.
Optimism about the Federal Reserve signaling a pause in policy tightening sometime soon helped underpin sentiment.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 82.86 points or 0.73% at 11,506.19, just below the day's high of 11,508.78.
Lonza Group surged 5.2%. Richemont, Alcon and Sonova gained 2.27%, 2.05% and 1.94%, respectively.
Nestle, Partners Group, Swiss Re, Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group, Swisscom, Holcim and Sika ended higher by 0.7 to 1.4%.
Swiss Life Holding ended lower by about 4.3%. UBS Group drifted down by about 2.7% and Credit Suisse lost nearly 2%, while Logitech ended 1.46% down.
Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding climbed nearly 6%. Tecan Group gained about 2.2%, while SIG Combibloc, Georg Fischer and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1 to 1.2%.
Zur Rose plunged more than 10%. AMS ended lower by 5.79%, Baloise Holding lost 3.97% and Helvetia closed 3.6% down. Adecco ended down 2.36%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten geht es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.