19.08.2024 19:45:13

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly down Monday morning, the Switzerland market recovered and kept edging higher as the day progressed and eventually ended on a firm note with several stocks posting solid gains in the final hour.

Last week's data showing a sharp surge in Swiss industrial output, and rising optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 86.51 points or 0.71% at 12,275.24. The index, which edged down to 12,167.45 in early trades, climbed to a high of 12,296.22.

Richemont climbed about 2.2%. Partners Group and Holcim both ended nearly 2% up. Holcim moved up as Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock's rating to "buy" from "hold", and increased its price target to 91 francs from 81 francs.

Straumann Holding ended 1.76% up, while Geberit, Sandoz Group, SIG Group, Vat Group and ABB gained 1.1 to 1.5%.

SGS, Alcon, Sika, Novartis, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and Schindler Ps ended moderately higher.

UBS Group, Julius Baer and Lindt & Spruengli ended weak.

