07.07.2026 20:14:22

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed higher on Tuesday, bucking the largely weak trend across Europe, thanks to sustained buying at several counters.

The benchmark SMI ended up by 58.19 points or 0.41% at 14,360.45, nearly 70 points off the day's high of 14,428.91.

Givaudan moved up nearly 2.5%. Roche and Lindt & Spruengli gained 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

Nestle and Swiss Re both gained about 1.7%. Swisscom, Novartis, Richemont and Kuehne + Nagel moved up 1.25%-1.4%.

Amrize dropped 5.5%, while VAT Group and ABB closed down by 4.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

Holcim shed nearly 2%. Straumann Holding lost 1.89%, while Alcon, Schindler Ps, Lonza Group, Galderma Group, Sandoz Group and Sika ended lower by 0.7%-1.3%.

Data released by the Swiss National Bank showed that its foreign exchange reserves rose to CHF 758.8 billion in June, the highest level since February 2023, from the upwardly revised CHF 710.9 billion in May.

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ATX und DAX letztlich tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Mittwoch ab. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
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