28.09.2022 19:40:13
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note After Choppy Ride
(RTTNews) - Despite seeing a choppy ride, the Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, thanks to some strong buying at several counters past mid afternoon.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 94.33 points or 0.93% at 10,220.76, the day's high.
Lonza Group rallied 6.2% and Roche Holding surge 4.1%. Partners Group and Geberit both gained nearly 2%.
Logitech climbed 1.35% and Sika ended higher by about 1.1%. Credit Suisse gained nearly 1%.
Swiss Re ended lower by 1.85%. Alcon, Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group shed 1.22 to 1.33%, while Holcim declined nearly 1%.
In the Mid Price Index, PSP Swiss Property advanced nearly 3.5% and Swiss Prime Site gained 2.85%.
Belimo Holding, Bachem Holding, Clariant, Ems Chemie Holding and Georg Fischer ended higher by 1 to 1.8%.
On the economic front, the Swiss investor sentiment index declined by 12.9 points from the previous month to -69.2 in September 2022, marking the lowest level since a near seven-year low of -72.7 hit in June.
