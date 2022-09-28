Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.09.2022 19:40:13

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note After Choppy Ride

(RTTNews) - Despite seeing a choppy ride, the Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, thanks to some strong buying at several counters past mid afternoon.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 94.33 points or 0.93% at 10,220.76, the day's high.

Lonza Group rallied 6.2% and Roche Holding surge 4.1%. Partners Group and Geberit both gained nearly 2%.

Logitech climbed 1.35% and Sika ended higher by about 1.1%. Credit Suisse gained nearly 1%.

Swiss Re ended lower by 1.85%. Alcon, Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group shed 1.22 to 1.33%, while Holcim declined nearly 1%.

In the Mid Price Index, PSP Swiss Property advanced nearly 3.5% and Swiss Prime Site gained 2.85%.

Belimo Holding, Bachem Holding, Clariant, Ems Chemie Holding and Georg Fischer ended higher by 1 to 1.8%.

On the economic front, the Swiss investor sentiment index declined by 12.9 points from the previous month to -69.2 in September 2022, marking the lowest level since a near seven-year low of -72.7 hit in June.

