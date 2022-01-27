|
27.01.2022 19:18:28
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note Again
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market extended its gains to a third straight session, as some encouraging earnings updates from Europe and the U.S. and positive U.S. GDP data helped lift sentiment on Thursday.
The benchmark SMI, which languished in the red till almost three hours past noon, rallied in the final couple of hours to end the session on a firm note. The index ended the day with a gain of 78.64 points or 0.65% at 12,176.90, nearly 30 points off the day's high of 12,205.25.
Novartis climbed nearly 2%. Roche Holding gained about 1.6% and Zurich Insurance Group ended 1.76% up. Lonz Group and Credit Suisse both gained about 1.35%, while Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom, Logitech and Holcim moved up 0.75 to 0.85%.
Partners Group declined 2.3%, Richemont shed about 1.2%, ABB declined 1.13% and Geberit slid 1.05%. UBS Group ended 0.75% down.
Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared nearly 10%, while PSP Swiss Property, Helvetia, Swiss Prime Site, Baloise Holding and Clariant gained 1.3 to 2%.
Adecco ended more than 6% down. Georg Fischer, Tecan Group, SIG Combibloc, Swatch Group and Barry Callebaut shed 1.7 to 2.4%.
In news about Coronavirus, Switzerland reported 44,842 new cases on Thursday for the previous 24-hour period. According to federal health officials, the latest wave of infections has not yet peaked. "It would be too risky to suspend the curbs now," Patrick Mathys of the Federal Office of Public Health said on January 25.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.