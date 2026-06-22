22.06.2026 20:45:26

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note As Stocks Rise On Late Buying

(RTTNews) - Despite languishing in negative territory till a little past mid-afternoon, the Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Monday thanks to brisk buying at several counters in the final hour.

The benchmark SMI, which slipped to 13,706.29 around noon, ended the session with a gain of 74.49 points or 0.54% at 13,848.51, the day's high.

VAT Group climbed 3%. Sandoz Group gained about 2.25%. ABB and Novartis both gained about 1.7%.

Zurich Insurance, Swiss Life Holding and Helvetia Baloise Holding gained 1.1%-1.4%. Julius Baer, Swiss Re, UBS Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Galderma Group, Amrize and Straumann Holding also closed on firm note.

Partners Group drifted down 1.7%. SGS shed 1.1%. Logitech International, Richemont, Holcim, Geberit and Roche ended lower by 0.3%-0.8%.

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