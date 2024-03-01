01.03.2024 18:56:09

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note On Strong Retail Sales Data

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks turned in a fairly steady performance on Friday on upbeat retail sales data, and amid optimism the Federal Reserve will announce an interest-rate cut in June.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 55.06 points or 0.48% at 11,493.92 after touching a low of 11,456.21 and a high of 11,529.24 in the session.

Data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Swiss retail sales rose 0.3% year-on-year in January, marking the first increase since June 2023. In December, retail sales fell by a downwardly revised 0.1%.

Retail sales advaced 0.7% from a month earlier in January, recovering from a downwardly revised 0.3% drop in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Swiss procure.ch and Credit Suisse Manufacturing PMI rose to 44.0 in February from 43.1 in the previous month.

Holcim gained nearly 2%, and Richemont ended 1.81% up. Sonova climbed 1.54%, while Alcon, UBS Group and Sika ended higher by 1 to 1.25%.

Geberit, Nestle, Lonza Group, Novartis and Roche Holdings posted moderate gains.

Kuehne & Nagel tanked 13.5% after the logistics company's fourth quarter results fell short of expectations. The company reported an after-tax profit of 283 million Swiss francs ($320 million) for the fourth quarter, compared to CHF494 million in the same period a year earlier.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech soared more than 17%. Clariant advanced 3.1%, while Straumann Holding and SIG Combibloc both gained about 2.25%.

Sandoz, Swatch Group, Tecan Group, Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding, VAT Group, Avolta, BKW and Swiss Prime Site gained 0.9 to 2%.

AMS OSRAM Ag ended nearly 2% down. Adecco and Galenica Sante drifted down by about 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen