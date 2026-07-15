Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note; Richemont Rises Nearly 7%

(RTTNews) - Despite struggling for direction till a little past mid-afternoon, the Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Wednesday thanks to some strong buying at a few frontline counters in the last couple of hours of the session.

The benchmark SMI ended up by 65.54 points or 0.46% at 14,307.31. The index, which dropped to 14,141.15 in early trades, hit a high of 14,322.08 in the final hour.

Richemont climbed 6.7% after reporting first quarter Group sales at 6.3 billion euros, up by 20% at constant exchange rates and by 17% at actual exchange rates.

Partners Group gained nearly 3% on beating expectations on new client demand. The company posted inflows of $16 billion in the first half of 2026, bringing assets under management to $186 billion.

Alcon, Holcim and Sika moved up 2%-2.2%.

Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli, Geberit and UBS Group gained 1%-1.4%. Roche advanced nearly 1%. Amrize, Julius Baer, Straumann Holding and Kuehne + Nagel posted modest gains.

ABB ended 2.7% down. Logitech International, Galderma Group and Swiss Re shed about 2.5%. Zurich Insurance closed lower by 1.1%, while Swisscom and Schindler Ps drifted lower by about 0.7%.