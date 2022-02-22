22.02.2022 19:02:54

Swiss Market Ends On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market recovered after a weak start Tuesday morning, and after moving in a very narrow range along the flat line for a long time, saw some brisk buying in the final hour and eventually ended the session on a positive note.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 11,687.56 at the start, losing more than 200 points in the process, ended the session with a gain of 67.51 points or 0.57% at 11,959.38, around 20 points off the day's high.

Lonza Group advanced 2.7% and Sika gained about 2.25%, while Roche Holdings and Givaudan moved up 1.65% and 1.55%, respectively.

Partners Group, Alcon, Geberit, ABB and Novartis gained 0.65% to 1%.

Holcim ended lower by 1.17%. UBS Group, Swiss Re, Richemont and Zurich Insurance Group shed 0.4 to 0.85%.

In the Mid Price index, Sonova climbed 4.6%, Tecan Group rallied 4.3%. PSP Swiss Property and Straumann Holding gained 3.3% and 3%, respectively. Clariant, VAT Group and SIG Combibloc also ended notably higher.

Zur Rose ended nearly 3% down. Cembra Money Bank, AMS and Swatch Group shed 1.4 to 1.77%.

