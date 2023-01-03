03.01.2023 18:51:28

Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on an upbeat note on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors chose to pick up stocks that had taken a severe beating in the final weeks of the previous year.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 249.24 points or 2.32% at 10,978.64. The index touched a low of 10,729.40 and a high of 11,004.46.

Richemont surged 6.2% and Credit Suisse climbed nearly 5%. Swiss Re, UBS Group and Geberit gained 3.1 to 3.6%.

Logitech, Novartis, Sika, ABB, Holcim, Swiss Life Holding and Partners Group rallied 2 to 2.8%, and Alcon gained nearly 2%.

Swisscom, Lonza Group, Sonova, Givaudan, Nestle, Zurich Insurance Group and Roche Holding also ended notably higher.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared nearly 15%. AMS surged 7.5%, while Swatch Group, Temenos Group and Adecco gained 4.7 to 5.4%.

Dufry, Flughafen Zurich, VAT Group, Georg Fischer, Julius Baer, Swiss Prime Site, Baloise Holding, Straumann Holding and Schindler Ps gained 2.5 to 3.4%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen freundlich
An den Börsen in Fernost wagen sich am Donnerstag die Bullen aus der Deckung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen