Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on an upbeat note on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors chose to pick up stocks that had taken a severe beating in the final weeks of the previous year.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 249.24 points or 2.32% at 10,978.64. The index touched a low of 10,729.40 and a high of 11,004.46.

Richemont surged 6.2% and Credit Suisse climbed nearly 5%. Swiss Re, UBS Group and Geberit gained 3.1 to 3.6%.

Logitech, Novartis, Sika, ABB, Holcim, Swiss Life Holding and Partners Group rallied 2 to 2.8%, and Alcon gained nearly 2%.

Swisscom, Lonza Group, Sonova, Givaudan, Nestle, Zurich Insurance Group and Roche Holding also ended notably higher.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared nearly 15%. AMS surged 7.5%, while Swatch Group, Temenos Group and Adecco gained 4.7 to 5.4%.

Dufry, Flughafen Zurich, VAT Group, Georg Fischer, Julius Baer, Swiss Prime Site, Baloise Holding, Straumann Holding and Schindler Ps gained 2.5 to 3.4%.