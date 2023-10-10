Swiss Market Ends On Upbeat Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a strong note on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as the mood turned positive after dovish comments from Fed officials.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 179.45 points or 1.66% at 11,001.69, a few points off the day's high of 11,009.70.

Richemont climbed nearly 4%. Holcim, Givaudan, Sika, Partners Group, Sonova, ABB, Geberit, Alcon and Swiss Re gained 2 to 3.1%.

Nestle surged nearly 2%. UBS Group gained 1.45%, while Logitech, Lonza Group, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group and Kuehne & Nagel advanced 1 to 1.2%.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS, VAT Group and Meyer Burger Tech gained 4.5 to 4.8%, and Dufry rallied nearly 4%.

Georg Fischer, Straumann Holding, Tecan Group, Temenos Group, SIG Combibloc, Schindler Holding, Belimo Holding, Schindler Ps, Swatch Group and Barry Callebaut ended higher by 2 to 3.1%.

Sandoz ended lower by 1.27%, and Clariant declined marginally.