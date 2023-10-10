|
10.10.2023 19:50:58
Swiss Market Ends On Upbeat Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a strong note on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as the mood turned positive after dovish comments from Fed officials.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 179.45 points or 1.66% at 11,001.69, a few points off the day's high of 11,009.70.
Richemont climbed nearly 4%. Holcim, Givaudan, Sika, Partners Group, Sonova, ABB, Geberit, Alcon and Swiss Re gained 2 to 3.1%.
Nestle surged nearly 2%. UBS Group gained 1.45%, while Logitech, Lonza Group, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group and Kuehne & Nagel advanced 1 to 1.2%.
In the Mid Price Index, AMS, VAT Group and Meyer Burger Tech gained 4.5 to 4.8%, and Dufry rallied nearly 4%.
Georg Fischer, Straumann Holding, Tecan Group, Temenos Group, SIG Combibloc, Schindler Holding, Belimo Holding, Schindler Ps, Swatch Group and Barry Callebaut ended higher by 2 to 3.1%.
Sandoz ended lower by 1.27%, and Clariant declined marginally.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX mit Konsolidierung möglich -- DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Anleger in Asien in Kauflaune
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dürften Anleger zur Wochenmitte zunächst eine Pause einlegen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein schwächerer Start ab. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.