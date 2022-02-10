|
10.02.2022 19:24:05
Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note
(RTTNews) - After spending all but a few minutes at the start in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market ended moderately lower on Thursday.
The mood was cautious after data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer price growth raised concerns about speedier pace of policy tightening by the Fed.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 54.66 points or 0.44% at 12,313.16, after drifting down to a low of 12,279.60.
Credit Suisse tumbled 6.6% after reporting a full-year net loss of 1.57 billion Swiss francs, well below expectations of a 377.95 million Swiss franc loss. The bank cited a 1.1 billion Swiss franc "major litigation provisions" for the big loss.
Zurich Insurance Group and Richemont shed 1.22% and 1.1%, respectively. Nestle, Swiss Re, Novartis, Alcon, Partners Group and Swiss Life Holding declined 0.5 to 0.74%.
Logitech climbed 1.7%. Givaudan gained nearly 1%, Lonza Group advaned 0.7%, while SGS and Sika gained 0.53% and 0.45%, respectively.
Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose declined 3.3%. Tecan Group ended nearly 1% down, while Sonova and Lindt & Spruentli N ended both lower by about 0.8%.
Straumann Holding climbed 2.2%. Dufry, PSP Swiss Property, Swiss Prime Site, Adecco, OC Oerlikon Corp and Julius Baer gained 1.3 to 2%.
