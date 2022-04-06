|
06.04.2022 19:03:56
Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market edged up a bit after a weak start Wednesday morning, but faltered soon and kept drifting lower as the session progressed and finally ended on a negative note despite recovering a bit from the day's lows.
Worries about imminent monetary tightening by central banks, geopolitical tensions and rising inflation rendered the mood bearish.
The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 12,247.46, ended the session at 13,320.19, recording a loss of 56.87 points or 0.46%.
Richemont ended 5.72% down, Partners Group lost 4.65% and Logitech declined nearly 4%. Sika, Holcim and Geberit ended lower by 3.1%, 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively.
ABB, UBS Group, Credit Suisse and SGS lost 1.7 to 2.2%. Nestle shed nearly 1%, while Lonza Group and Givaudan both ended lower by about 0.8%.
Novartis climbed 2.4%. Roche Holding ended higher by 1.4% and Swisscom advanced 1.25%. Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group ended modestly higher.
Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, AMS plunged 8.8% and Zur Rose ended 8.37% down. VAT Group, Temenos Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Straumann Holding, Julius Baer, Kuehne & Nagel, Clariant, Swatch Group, Georg Fischer and Schindler Ps lost 3 to 4.5%.
