Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about slowing growth and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement weighed on stocks.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 121.64 points or 1.01% at 11,88-.24, the day's low.

Partners Group, Logitech, Richemont, Geberit and Roche Holding shed 2 to 2.85%. Sika ended 1.7% down, while Lonza Group, Nestle, Alcon and Swiss Life Holding drifted down 0.9 to 1.1%.

Holcim advanced nearly 1%, while Swisscom and UBS Group both gained about 0.5%. Credit Suisse gained 0.26%, while Givaudan edged up 0.2%.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS shed 4.7% and Dufry ended 4.4% down. Bachem Holding closed 3.3% down, while Temenos Group and Swatch Group lost 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

Lindt & Spruengli, SIG Combibloc, Cembra Money Bank, Barry Callebaut, Tecan Group, BB Biotech and Straumann Holding ended lower by 1.1 to 2.2%.

Clariant rallied 2.3%, Galenica Sante moved up 2.1% and Georg Fischer climbed 1.8%. Kuehne & Nagel and Adecco also ended notably higher.