13.10.2023 19:40:40

Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Friday, tracking weakness in other markets in Europe, as worries about inflation and interest rates weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 79.47 points or 0.72% at 10,900.30.

Lonza Group and UBS Group shed 2.48% and 2.4%, respectively. Richemont, Geberit, Novartis, Partners Group and ABB declined 1.4 to 1.7%.

Sonova ended 1.18% down. Logitech, Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan and Holcim also ended weak.

Roche Holding gained nearly 1%. Swiss Re ended higher by about 0.7%.

In the Mid Price Index, Tecan Group ended 5.67% down, and Belimo Holding declined nearly 5%.

Temenos Group, Meyer Burger Tech, AMS, Addeco, Swatch Group, SIG Combibloc, Georg Fischer, VAT Group and Straumann Holding lost 2 to 3.6%.

Data from Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's producer and import prices fell 0.1% from a month earlier in September 2023, following a 0.2% decrease in August. It also marked the third consecutive month of deflation, due mainly to lower costs of crude oil and natural gas.

Switzerland's producer and import prices shrank 1% year-on-year in September 2023, down from August's 0.8% drop.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen