30.06.2022 19:27:40
Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note On Growth Concerns
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about rising inflation and tighter policy stance of the central banks rendered the mood bearish.
Data showing a drop in Swiss retail sales in the month of May weighed as well.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 70.54 points or 0.65% at 10,741.21. The index touched a low of 10,606.51.
Credit Suisse ended more than 3% down. Geberit, Holcim, UBS Group, SGS, Partners Group and Givaudan lost 1.25 to 1.9%. Richemont shed about 1.1%. ABB, Nestle and Swiss Life Holding also closed notably lower.
Swisscom gained 1.15%. Alcon and Lonza Group both ended nearly 1% up.
In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry ended more than 4% down. Bachem Holding drifted down 3.8%, while Zur Rose and Flughafen Zurich lost 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively.
Tecan Group, Barry Callebaut, AMS, Temenos Group, Georg Fischer, Julius Baer and VAT Group lost 1.4 to 2.3%.
Clariant climbed 3.3%. Lindt & Spruengli Part gained 2% and Straumann Holding advanced 1.5%, while Lindt & Spruengli N surged 1.1%.
Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's retail sales declined for the third straight month in May, falling by a working-day-adjusted 1.6% year-on-year, following a revised 5.5% decrease in April.
In nominal terms, retail sales showed no variations in May compared to last year, after a 4.6% drop in the previous month.
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco declined 6.8% yearly in May, while sales of non-food rose 0.8%, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in May, the data showed.
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.