17.10.2022 19:25:36
Swiss Market Ends Sharply Higher On All-round Buying
(RTTNews) - Shrugging off some somewhat sluggish movements early on in the session, the Switzerland stock market kept surging higher and higher on Monday as buying interest gathered momentum, and eventually ended the day's session on a buoyant note.
A positive trend in other markets across Europe, and on Wall Street, aided sentiment.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 169.37 points or 1.64% at 10,498.71, around 40 points off the session's high of 10,538.32.
All the components of the SMI index ended in positive territory, gaining between 1% and 4.7%.
Sonova, up 4.7%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. Partners Group, Richemont, Credit Suisse and ABB gained 2.4 to 2.9%.
Givaudan, Geberit, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Nestle, Sika, Holci, Zurich Insurance Group, Alcon and Logitech gained 1.5 to 2%.
In the Mid Price Index, Belimo Holding rallied 7.4%. Zur Rose climbed nearly 6%. Dufry, VAT Group and Adecco gained 3.4 to 3.7%.
Straumann Holding, SIG Combibloc, Temenos Group, Julius Baer, Tecan Group, Swatch Group, Flughafen Zurich and PSP Swiss Property advanced 2.5 to 3%.
