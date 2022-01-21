|
21.01.2022 18:53:40
Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as rising concerns about inflation, interest rate hikes and surging coronavirus cases rendered the mood bearish.
The benchmark SMI, which tanked to a low of 12,304.02, ended the session with a loss of 205.16 points or 1.63% at 12,355.54.
Logitech declined nearly 6%. Richemont shed about 4.8% and Partners Group slid 3.45%. Credit Suisse, SGS, Sika, ABB, Lonza Group and Alcon lost 2 to 2.7%.
Swiss Life Holding, Novartis, Holcim, Zurich Insurance Group, Roche Holding and UBS Group lost 1 to 2%.
Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding, SIG Combibloc, Cembra Money Bank, Dufry, Kuehne & Nagel, BB Biotech, AMS and Temenos Group lost 3 to 3.8%.
Ems Chemie Holding, Adecco, Lindt & Spruengli, OC Oerlikon Corp, Swatch Group, Clariant, Schindler Holding, Sonova, Julius Baer and VAT Group ended lower by 2 to 3%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen rutschen deutlich ab -- Zinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.