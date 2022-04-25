|
25.04.2022 19:00:28
Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about slowing growth, and a resurgence in Covid cases in China resulted in widespread selling.
The benchmark SMI, which stayed in the red right through the session, ended with a loss of 173.35 points or 1.41% at 12,084.98. The index tanked to a low of 12,029.55 within minutes after the opening bell.
Richemont tumbled more than 6% and Partners Group ended 5.6% down. Lonza Group, ABB, Swiss Re, Credit Suisse and Sika ended lower by 3 to 4.5%.
UBS Group and Swiss Life Holding both shed about 3.7%. Zurich Insurance Group declined 2.3%. Alcon drifted down 1.7%.
Roche Holding ended lower by 1.2% despite the company reporting a a better-than-expected 10% increase in sales in the first-quarter on strong demand for antigen COVID-19 tests.
Holcim moved up 1.51%. Givaudan and Nestle gained 0.78% and 0.72%, respectively.
In the Mid Price Index, Cembra Money Bank lost about 6%. Swatch Group ended 4.4% down, while Helvetia, Staumann Holding, Tecan Group, Bachem Holding and Baloise Holding lost 3 to 3.7%.
Julius Baer, Temenos Group, Dufry, Clariant, Georg Fischer and AMS also ended sharply lower.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessions-Ängste: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich niedriger -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Montag deutlich nach. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten schwächer.