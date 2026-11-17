(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed notably lower on Tuesday, in line with most of the markets across Europe, as uncertainty about sustainability of AI trade and rising geopolitical tensions rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI ended down 216.54 points or 1.43% at 14,976.04, nearly 20 points off the day's low of 14,956.60.

All the components of the SMI index ended in negative territory. UBS Group dropped 3.3%. Logitech International, Swiss Life Holding, Julius Baer and Galderma Group ended lower by 2%-2.3%.

Sandoz Group, Novartis, Partners Group, SGS, Lindt & Spruengli, Nestle, ABB, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Straumann Holding, Schindler Ps and VAT Group ended down 1.3%-2%.

Lonza Group, Holcim, Zurich Insurance, Amrize, Swiss Re, Roche and Kuehne + Nagel also ended notably lower.