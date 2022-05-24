Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly higher Tuesday, even as most of the markets across Europe drifted lower on growth worries.

The benchmark SMI opened on a weak note, but emerged into positive territory around noon and traded higher till the end of the session, to close with a gain of 17.28 points or 0.15% at 11,483.56.

The index scaled a low of 11,383.28 and a high of 11,532.03 intraday.

Logitech ended more than 3% down. Partners Group shed nearly 2% and Sika drifted down 1.49%. Geberit, Swiss Re, Givaudan, ABB and Credit Suisse lost 0.9 to 1.1%.

Roche Holding surged up 2.15% and Swisscom gained 1.56%. Richemont advanced 0.52%.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose plunged more than 7%. BB Biotech and Temenos Group lost 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively.

Dufry, AMS, Ems Chemie Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, VAT Group, Adecco, Lindt & Spruengli, Swatch Group, Georg Fischer and Straumann Holding lost 1.9 to 2.7%.

Schindler Ps gained about 1.4%. Schindler Holding moved up 0.75%, while Tecan Group and Galenica Sante posted modest gains.