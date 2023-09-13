|
13.09.2023 19:41:54
Swiss Market Ends Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market briefly emerged in positive territory around late afternoon on Wednesday but ended the day's session marginally down.
The mood remained cautious with investors seemingly worried about economic slowdown and inflationary pressures.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 10.75 points or 0.1% at 10,976.38. The index touched a low of 10,901.85 and a high of 11,000.52 in the session.
Alcon and ABB both ended lower by about 2.3%. Kuehne & Nagel drifted down 1.19%, while Givaudan and Nestle lost 0.88% and 0.8%, respectively.
Richemont, Sonova and Sika posted modest losses.
UBS Group climbed 1.26%. Roche Holding and Swiss Re both gained 0.77%. Swiss Life Holding ended 0.56% up.
In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris dropped 3.53% and Flughafen Zurich lost 2.81%, while Barry Callebaut, Tecan Group, Bachem Holding and SGS ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.
Meyer Burger Tech gained about 1.5%. Temenos Group ended higher by 0.87% and SIG Combibloc advanced 0.53%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute China-Daten stützen: Asiens Börsen im Plus
An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten geht es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel.