Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels Tuesday morning, the Switzerland stock market regained lost ground and emerged into positive territory about a couple of hours past noon.

However, with stocks failing to find sufficient support at higher levels, the market ended just marginally up with the benchmark SMI edging up 3.28 points or 0.03% to 11,682.22. The index touched a low of 11,510.49 around mid morning.

Richemont declined 3.4%. Credit Suisse ended 1.7% down, while Geberit and Partners Group both ended lower by about 1.25%.

ABB, Holcim, UBS Group, Alcon and Sika declined 0.4 to 1%.

Swisscom moved up by about 1.7%. Givaudan, Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle and Roche Holding advanced 0.5 to 1.1%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Tecan Group plunged 16%. Zur Rose drifted down 5.7% down. SIG Combibloc lost 4.1%, while Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding and Temenos Group lost 3.3%, 3% and 2.4%, respectively.

Kuehne & Nagel rallied 4%. Lindt & Spruengli Part and Lindt & Spruengli N gained 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

On the economic front, Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in February, mainly driven by higher petroleum prices, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

Producer and import prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in February. The producer price index rose 3.9% annually in February and import prices increased 9.8%.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.4% in February.

Prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products also increased in February, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices gained 4.9% yearly in February and rose 0.6% from a month ago.