Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended with a slender gain on Wednesday, edging up in the closing minutes after languishing in the red till then amid fears over a possible recession.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 10,662.59, ended the session with a gain of 2.18 points or 0.02% at 10,811.75, the day's high.

Logitech lost 2.8%. Credit Suisse, Partners Group, UBS Group and Holcim declined 1.6 to 2.3%.

Sika, Lonza Group, ABB, Swiss Life Holding, Richemont and Swiss Re ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.

Givaudan climbed 2.62%. Nestle and SGS gained 1.59% and 1.42%, respectively, and Roche Holding ended higher by 0.66%.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry plunged 7.4%. Zur Rose ended with a loss of over 5%. Bachem Holding, AMS, Flughafen Zurich, Adecco and VAT Group lost 3 to 4.5%.

Julius Baer, Georg Fischer, Clariant, Cembra Money Bank, Swiss Prime Site and Helvetia also declined sharply.

Straumann Holding and Galenica Sante moved up 2.26% and 2.17%, respectively. Barry Callebaut climbed 1.21%, while Schindler Holding advanced 0.7%.

According to a report released by Credit Suisse & CFA Society, the Swiss Investor sentiment index decreased by 20.1 points from the prior month to -72.7 in June of 2022, the lowest since February of 2015. Meanwhile, the current conditions index fell by 11.3 points from the previous month to 15.1 in June.