12.08.2022 19:11:29
Swiss Market Ends Weak After Cautious Session
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Friday after swinging between gains and losses in a tight band amid cautious moves by investors.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 26.34 points or 0.24% at 11,128.24. The index touched a low of 11,110.80 and a high of 11,178.04 in the session.
Alcon drifted down 2.62% and Lonza Group ended lower by 2.36%. Sika, Novartis and Swisscom closed down by 1.1 to 1.2%. Geberit, SGS and Richemont lost 0.8 to 1%.
Roche Holding gained 1.56%. The drug maker announced it has received approval from the U.S. FDA for its Xofluza drug to treat influenza in children.
Credit Suisse climbed about 1.8%. UBS Group advanced 1.2%, Swiss Re gained 0.8% and Swiss Life Holding moved up 0.6%, while Holcim and Givaudan closed with modest gains.
In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Temenos Group, Galenica Sante, Kuehne & Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli Part, Lindt & Spruengli N, VAT Group, SIG Combibloc, Schindler Holding, Tecan Group and Schindler Ps lost 2 to 3.5%.
Bachem Holding rallied 2.75%. Adecco, Clariant and Georg Fischer ended modestly higher.
