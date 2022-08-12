Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.08.2022 19:11:29

Swiss Market Ends Weak After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Friday after swinging between gains and losses in a tight band amid cautious moves by investors.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 26.34 points or 0.24% at 11,128.24. The index touched a low of 11,110.80 and a high of 11,178.04 in the session.

Alcon drifted down 2.62% and Lonza Group ended lower by 2.36%. Sika, Novartis and Swisscom closed down by 1.1 to 1.2%. Geberit, SGS and Richemont lost 0.8 to 1%.

Roche Holding gained 1.56%. The drug maker announced it has received approval from the U.S. FDA for its Xofluza drug to treat influenza in children.

Credit Suisse climbed about 1.8%. UBS Group advanced 1.2%, Swiss Re gained 0.8% and Swiss Life Holding moved up 0.6%, while Holcim and Givaudan closed with modest gains.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Temenos Group, Galenica Sante, Kuehne & Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli Part, Lindt & Spruengli N, VAT Group, SIG Combibloc, Schindler Holding, Tecan Group and Schindler Ps lost 2 to 3.5%.

Bachem Holding rallied 2.75%. Adecco, Clariant and Georg Fischer ended modestly higher.

