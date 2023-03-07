|
07.03.2023 19:31:58
Swiss Market Ends Weak Again
(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent recovery Tuesday morning, the Switzerland stock market retreated and stayed weak to eventually end the session notably lower.
The benchmark SMI, which advanced to a high of 11,181.68 around mid morning, ended the session with a loss of 83.17 points or 0.75% at 11,064.08, the day's low.
Sika, Logitech and Sonova lost 2.6 to 2.7%. Credit Suisse, Lonza Group, Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group and Alcon ended lower by 1.5 to 2.3%.
Roche Holding, Geberit, Givaudan, Swisscom and Swiss Re lost 0.7 to 1.2%.
In the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding tumbled nearly 9%. AMS drifted down 4.7%, while VAT Group, Zur Rose and Ems Chemie Holding lost 2.9 to 3.3%.
SIG Combibloc, Galenica Sante, Kuehne & Nagel, SGS and Baloise Holding shed 1.6 to 2.3%.
Dufry climbed 2.3%. Temenos Group and Georg Fischer both gained about 0.55%.
On the economic front, data released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed the Swiss unemployment rate edged down to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.1% in February 2023, from 2.2% in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate, which measures the number of job-seekers between 15 to 24 years old, decreased by 0.9% in February.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung wegen Powell-Aussagen: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Verlusten - Tokio schließt in Grün
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch in einer engen Handelsspanne um die Nulllinie, ab Mittag überwiegt aber eine freundliche Tendenz. Die Wall Street steht erneut vor einem wenig bewegten Handelsbeginn. Die asiatischen Börsen befanden sich nach Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus - die Tokioter Börse schloss aber im Plus.