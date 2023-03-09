|
09.03.2023 19:06:00
Swiss Market Ends Weak Again
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, as worries about growth and interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment.
The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the day's session, ended with a loss of 76.41 points or 0.69% at 10,948.85.
Novartis drifted down nearly 4%. Credit Suisse shed about 2% after postponing publication of its annual report.
Swiss Life Holding ended 1.25% down, while Holcim, Richemont, Partners Group, Roche Holding and Swiss Re lost 0.6 to 1%.
Sonova and Sika climbed 2.33% and 2.24%, respectively. Logitech gained about 1.5%, while Givaudan and ABB advanced 1.16% and 1.04%, respectively.
In the Mid Price Index, Baloise Holding tumbled 6.2%. Belimo Holding lost 2.22%, while Clariant, PSP Swiss Property, Helvetia, Bachem Holding and Swiss Prime Site lost 0.8 to 1.1%.
Tecan Group surged more than 2%. Straumann Holding gained about 1.5%, VAT Group climbed 1.26%, Schindler Holding gained about 1%, while Zur Rose, Schindler Ps and Georg Fischer advanced 0.7 to 0.84%.
