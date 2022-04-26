Swiss Market Ends Weak For 4th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, the Switzerland stock market ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session.

Worries about growth amid looming interest rate hikes and surge in coronavirus cases in China weighed on sentiment and triggered a sell-off in the final hour.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,173.90 around mid-morning, ended the day with a loss of 151.70 points or 1.26% at 11,933.28.

Swiss Life Holding drifted down more than 4%. Partners Group shed about 3.5% and Alcon lost 3.03%. Geberit, Lonza Group, Roche Holding and Givaudan lost 2 to 2.27%.

Credit Suisse, Nestle, Logitech and SGS lost 1.6 to 1.9%. Sika, ABB and Richemont also ended notably lower.

Swiss Re climbed 1.34%. Novartis advanced 0.36% after delivering strong sales and profit growth.

UBS Group edged up marginally after reporting its best first-quarter net profit in 15 years.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared more than 15%.

VAT Group, Tecan Group, AMS and SIG Combibloc lost 4.6 to 5.1%. Temenos Group, Straumann Holding, Georg Fischer, Kuehne & Nagel and Cembra Money Bank ended lower by 2.5 to 4%. Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's trade surplus decreased in the first quarter, as imports rose faster than exports.

Exports increased 2.4% sequentially in the first quarter, after a 2% drop in the fourth quarter, while imports grew 2.7% in the first quarter, after a 0.9% fall in the previous quarter.

In nominal terms, exports rose 1.2% quarterly and imports grew 6.7% in the first quarter.

The trade surplus rose to CHF 8.731 billion in the first quarter from CHF 11.487 billion in the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2021, the trade surplus was CHF 11.444 billion.

In March, exports declined a seasonally adjusted 8.2% monthly in March, after a 7.7% growth in February. Imports increased 1.2% month-on-month in March, after a 0.9% fall in the prior month.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 11.8% year-on-year in March.