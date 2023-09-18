|
18.09.2023 19:28:39
Swiss Market Ends Weak On Growth Worries
(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks fell on Monday amid concerns about slowing growth and possibility of further monetary tightening by central banks.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 107.11 points or 0.96% at 11,090.61.
Lonza Group plunged 14.7% on concerns about the group's medium-term earnings prospects after the company announced that its chief executive, Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, will leave by mutual agreement at the end of the month.
Sonova ended 2.4% down. Alcon, Swiss Life Holding, Sika, Richemont, Roche Holding, Partners Group and Geberit lost 1 to 1.75%. Givaudan ended nearly 1% down.
ABB and Kuehne & Nagel both ended lower by 0.75%. Nestle, Logitech and Swisscom posted marginal gains.
In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech and Bachem Holding lost 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively. AMS ended 2.7% down, and Temenos Group closed lower by 2.3%.
Dufry, Julius Baer, Straumann Holding, Swatch Group, Baloise Holding and Flughafen Zurich also ended notably lower.
Barry Callebaut and Belimo Holding posted moderate gains.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger zurückhaltend: Leichte Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag aufwärts, wohingegen am deutschen Aktienmarkt Verluste zu sehen waren. Der US-amerikanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit Verlusten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.