Swiss Market Ends Weak On Inflation Data, Geopolitical Concerns

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Thursday amid rising concerns about growth due to an escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The major European markets tumbled with investors pressing sales, reacting to reports that the Russian military intensified its assault on Ukrainian cities today.

According to reports, Russia and Ukraine have agreed for a third round of peace talks, after the second round on Thursday failed to end in a breakthrough.

The market also digested Swiss inflation data. According to a report from the Statistical Office, Swiss consumer prices grew the most since 2008, rising 2.2% in February, following a 1.6% increase in January. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.8%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.7% in February, following a 0.2% rise in the previous month.

The core CPI increased 1.3% annually in February and rose 0.6% from a month ago. The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.6% monthly in February and grew 1.9% from a year ago.

The benchmark SMI, which languished in the red almost right through the day's session, ended down by 195.89 points or 1.65% at 11,675.70.

Partners Group declined about 5.6%. Swiss Life Holding, Richemont and UBS Group lost 2.8 to 3.35%. Holcim, Lonza Group and Logitech tumbled 2 to 2.27%.

Novartis, Roche Holding and Nestle shed 1.91%, 1.87% and 1.63%, respectively. ABB, Credit Suisse and Geberit ended nearly 1% down, while Sika and Swisscom moved up 0.95% and 0.61%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group, OC Oerlikon Corp and Zur Rose lost 6.6 to 6.8%. Temenos Group declined 6%.

Dufry, AMS, Clariant, Ems Chemie Holding, Cembra Money Bank, Straumann Holding, Flughafen Zurich, Sonova, Julius Baer and Logitech shed 2 to 5%.

PSP Swiss Property advanced more than 2%. Vifor Pharma gained about 1.2%, while Swiss Prime Site, Barry Callebaut and Galenica Sante posted modest gains.