Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 19:14:09

Swiss Market Fails To Hold Early Gains, Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - After a positive start, the Switzerland stock market briefly fell into the red around mid morning on Monday, and despite recovering and holding above the flat line till the end of the session, settled flat as investors refrained from making significant moves.

Worries about rising interest rates and their impact on global economic growth continued to hurt sentiment.

After raising interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the Swiss National Bank said rate hikes will continue in the coming months.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,837.94 in early trades, ended the session with a small gain of 2.85 points or 0.03% at 10,773.23.

Credit Suisse, Sonova and Lonza Group ended lower by 1.6%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Givaudan, Partners Group and Geberit lost 0.8 to 1%. Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom, Sika and Roche Holding ended modestly lower.

UBS Group surged nearly 1.5%. Holcim and Nestle advanced 0.75% and 0.71%, respectively. Alcon, Logitech and Swiss Re gained about 0.5%.

In the Mid Price Index, Dufry gained 1.12% and Schindler Holding ended nearly 1% up. Barry Callebaut, Schindler Ps and Flughafen Zurich gained 0.75 to 0.83%.

Belimo Holding and Straumann Holding lost 2% and 1.91%, respectively. VAT Group, SIG Combibloc and Bachem Holding lost 1.1 to 1.6%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ifo-Geschäftsklima im Blick: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Märkte zu Handelsende in Rot
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten die Woche in der Gewinnzone beginnen. Der US-Leitindex fiel zurück. Zum Wochenanfang ging es an den Märkten hingegen in Asien abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen