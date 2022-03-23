Swiss Market Falters After Positive Start, Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market turned weak after staying positive till around mid morning on Wednesday and eventually ended the session notably lower as rising worries about inflation and likely monetary tightening by central banks hurt sentiment.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, and reports about the emergence of a new subvariant of the Omicron virus weighed as well.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 103.12 points or 0.85% at 12,099.50 slightly off the day's low. The index touched a high of 12,243.60 earlier in the day.

Partners Group shed about 5.6%. Holcim ended 2.1% down, while Nestle, Credit Suisse, Richemont, Alcon and Logitech lost 1 to 1.6%.

Geberit, swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, UBS Group, SGS and Swiss Life Holding also ended weak, while Givaudan and Swisscom posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose declined more than 9%. Vifor Pharma ended lower by 4.54% and Swatch Group shed 3.16%. PSP Swiss Property, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Prime Site, Julius Baer, AMS, Schindler Ps and SIG Combibloc also declined sharply.

Clariant surged up 1.1%. Galenica Sante and BB Biotech both ended higher by about 0.65%.