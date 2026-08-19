19.08.2026 20:24:59

Swiss Market Gains 0.46% On Strong Industrial Data, Geberit Surge

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Wednesday even as most of the markets across Europe struggled to find their way up north. Data showing a sharp jump in Swiss industrial production and upbeat earnings update from Geberit contributed to market's rise.

Worries about Middle East tensions and elevated oil prices rendered the mood a bit cautious.

The benchmark SMI opened flat and despite recovering well, briefly slipped below the flat line a little before noon, but gained in strength thereafter to eventually close on a bright note. The index ended the day with a gain of 65.68 points or 0.46% at 14,386.58,

Geberit jumped nearly 7.5% on strong quarterly earnings. The maker of sanitary products and related systems reported net income of 167.8 million Swiss francs for the second quarter, up 11% compared to a year earlier.

Lonza Group climbed 2.37%. Roche gained 1.8%, while Partners Group and Novartis both closed up by about 1.3%.

Givaudan, Sandoz Group, Amrize and Galderma Group gained 0.8%-1%. SGS and Kuehne + Nagel also ended notably higher.

Straumann Holding, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance and Julius Baer lost 1%-2.5%.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Industrial production in Switzerland grew by 5.5% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, defying market expectations for a 4.7% drop and recovering from an upwardly revised 7.6% decline in the previous quarter.

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