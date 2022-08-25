|
25.08.2022 19:21:31
Swiss Market Recovers After Mid-session Setback, Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - After staying firmly in positive territory till a few minutes before noon on Thursday, the Switzerland stock market turned subdued and moved along the flat line for a long time, but edged higher in the final hour to finally close on a positive note.
The benchmark SMI ended higher by 51.01 points or 0.46% at 11,063.88, after scaling a low of 10,975.51 and a high of 11,122.18 intraday.
Credit Suisse surged 1.75%. UBS Group and Sika both gained about 1.5%. Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re, Holcim, Lonza Group, Richemont, Partners Group and Geberit gained 0.8 to 1.2%.
Alcon ended 0.65% down. Novartis drifted down 0.75% after the company said it would spin off Sandoz and list the biosimilars unit on the Swiss stock exchange.
In the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding rallied 5.5%. Straumann Holding climbed nearly 3% and AMS advanced 2.1%.
Flughafen Zurich, Tecan Group and Julius Baer gained 1.2 to 1.5%.
Zur Rose tanked 14.7%. Baloise Holding ended lower by 5.7% and BB Biotech closed 3.8% down, while Cembra Money Bank shed 1.7%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.