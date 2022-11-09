|
09.11.2022 18:42:42
Swiss Market Recovers After Weak Start, Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses till around noon, Swiss stocks climbed higher on Wednesday to end the day's session on a fairly strong note.
Activity was mostly stock specific with investors tracking quarterly results for direction.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 77.29 points or 0.71% at 10,904.33, slightly off the session's high of 10,911.45. The index dropped to a low of 10,803.04 around mid morning.
Swiss Re gained more than 2%. Swisscom climbed 1.67%, while Givaudan, Geberit, Novartis, Nestle and Roche Holding ended higher by 1.1 to 1.3%.
Credit Suisse drifted down more than 3%. Logitech ended 1.83% down, while Partners Group ended lower by about 1.1%.
Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Galenica Sante, Schindler Holding, PSP Swiss Property, Belimo Holding, Temenos Group, AMS, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Ps and Swiss Prime Site gained 1.1 to 2%.
Straumann Holding ended lower by 1.84%. Adecco, CLariant and Swatch Group posted modest losses.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX in Grün -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Rally an Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag deutlich im grünen Bereich. Der DAX steigt nach Veröffentlichung der US-Inflationsdaten hoch. An der Wall Street zeichnet sich eine Rally ab. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.