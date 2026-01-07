Swiss Market Retreats After Hitting New Record High, Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - After opening higher and holding in positive territory till well past noon, Switzerland's benchmark SMI slipped on Wednesday before recovering in the closing minutes to settle near the flat line.

The index advanced to 13,394.30 a little before noon, a new record high, but dropped to 13,271.87 around late afternoon before settling at 13,324.03, up 1.88 points.

Sandoz Group climbed 3.1%. Geberit, Logitech International and Roche Holding finished higher by 2.5 to 2.7%.

Lonza Group, SGS and Novartis moved up 2.25%, 2.1% and 1.87%, respectively. VAT Group, Julius Baer and Swisscom gained nearly 1%.

Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance and Helvetia Baloise Holding lost 3.2 to 3.5%. Richemont slid 2.8%, Nestle lost 2.1% and Amrize finished lower by 1.25%.