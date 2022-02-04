Swiss Market Retreats After Positive Start, Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - Despite opening on a firm note and holding in positive territory around mid-morning, the Switzerland market ended notably lower on Friday as stocks drifted lower in afternoon trades, tracking weakness in other markets across Europe.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 12,305.79 in early trades, ended the day with a loss of 93.90 points or 0.77% at 12,140.25.

Richemont declined nearly 3%. Swiss Re shed about 2.5%. Sika, Holcim, ABB, Partners Group, Logitech, Geberit and Zurich Insurance Group lost 1.2 to 1.6%.

Swiss Life Holding, SGS, Roche Holding, Credit Suisse, Givaudan and UBS Group declined 0.7 to 1%. Novartis and Swisscom gained 0.45% and 0.3%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Tecan Group and VAT Group ended lower by 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Georg Fischer, PSP Swiss Property, Schindler Holding and Dufry lost 1.6 to 2.1%.

SIG Combibloc, Swiss Prime Site, OC Oerlikon Corp, Helvetia and Kuehne & Nagel also ended notably lower.

Among other major markets in Europe, France and Germany closed notably lower with their benchmark indices CAC 40 and the DAX drifting down 0.77% and 1.75%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.17% and the pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.38%.

