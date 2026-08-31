31.08.2026 19:48:04

Swiss Market Settles 0.8% Down On Geopolitical Concerns

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Monday, edging down steadily after a flat start as U.S. and Iran attacked each other, resulting in a surge in oil prices and triggering inflation and growth concerns.

Brent crude futures climbed more than 3% before paring some gains, but still remained sharply higher than previous close.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish tone during his speech at Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday fueled interest rate concerns, resulting in investors' refrain from indulging in any significant buying.

Warsh noted that inflation remains elevated and there might be a need to tighten policy if inflation does not show signs of easing.

In Middle East news, American forces targeted two rocket launches on Iran's Larak Island, killing and wounding several Iranian fighters and civilians. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it subsequently launched attacks on U.S. military bases in Jordan.

Switzerland's benchmark index SMI ended down 113.34 points or 0.79% at 14,286.43, slightly off the day's low or 14,270.46.

Holcim shed 2.7% and Partners Group drifted lower by 2.2%. Kuehne + Nagel, Galderma Group, Roche, Sandoz Group, ABB, Geberit, Lonza Group, Richemont, Givaudan, Julius Baer and Amrize lost 1%-2%.

Sonova, SGS, VAT Group, Logitech International, Schindler Ps, UBS Group, Sika and Swiss Re dropped 0.4%-1%.

Alcon moved up 1.1%. Straumann Holding, Lindt & Spruengli and Nestle ended up by 0.75%, 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:54 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
20:27 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
30.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 35
29.08.26 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Fokus: US-Börsen leichter -- ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street notiert tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen