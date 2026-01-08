08.01.2026 19:45:43

Swiss Market Settles Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Thursday despite spending much of the day's trading session in negative territory. Strong buying at select counters in the final hour of the session helped lift the benchmark SMI to a positive close.

The SMI, which dropped to 13,274.91 about a couple of hours past noon, settled at 13,350.82, gaining 26.79 points or 0.2%.

Richemont climbed about 3.7% with most of the buying happening in the final hour. The Richemont counter clocked a volume of about 1.08 million shares today.

UBS Group and Givaudan both gained nearly 1.4%. Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Holcim, Zurich Insurance, Sonova, Lonza Group and Helvetia Baloise Holding gained 0.4 to 1%.

Logitech International tumbled more than 5%. ABB ended 3.1% down, Partners Group drifted down by 2.86%, while VAT Group and Kuehne + Nagel lost 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

Galderma Group closed lower by 1.2%, while Julius Baer, Sika and SGS ended with modest losses.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's consumer prices increased slightly at the end of the year, rising by 0.1% on a yearly basis in December, following a flat change in the previous month. Prices were expected to fall by 0.1%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat versus a 0.2% fall in November.

The inflation rate for the whole year 2025 was 0.2% compared to 1.1% in 2024, the agency said.

