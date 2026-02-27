27.02.2026 19:07:47

Swiss Market Settles On Bright Note; Swiss Re Rises On Strong Results

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market's benchmark SMI closed on a firm note on Friday after staying positive right through the day's trading session, thanks to sustained buying at several counters.

The SMI, which very nearly moved past its record high - it touched a high of 14,056.85 intraday - ended with a gain of 100.57 points or 0.72% at 14,014.30.

Swiss Re climbed about 3.75%. The re-insurer reported a 47% rise in 2025 net profit at $4.762 million. The company also announced plans to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of shares in 2026.

Kuehne + Nagel ended up by 2.2%, while Swisscom and Novartis moved up 1.91% and 1.87%, respectively. Novartis announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

Nestle, Sika, Givaudan, ABB, Geberit and SGS gained 1%-1.52%. Roche Holding, VAT Group and Lonza Group also ended notably higher.

Richemont and Sandoz Group closed lower by 3.35% and 3.3%, respectively. Partners Group ended 2.03% down, while Holcim settled 1.42% down. Lindt & Spruengli and UBS Group also ended notably lower.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:48 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21:06 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21:06 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
20:51 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen