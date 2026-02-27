Swiss Market Settles On Bright Note; Swiss Re Rises On Strong Results

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market's benchmark SMI closed on a firm note on Friday after staying positive right through the day's trading session, thanks to sustained buying at several counters.

The SMI, which very nearly moved past its record high - it touched a high of 14,056.85 intraday - ended with a gain of 100.57 points or 0.72% at 14,014.30.

Swiss Re climbed about 3.75%. The re-insurer reported a 47% rise in 2025 net profit at $4.762 million. The company also announced plans to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of shares in 2026.

Kuehne + Nagel ended up by 2.2%, while Swisscom and Novartis moved up 1.91% and 1.87%, respectively. Novartis announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

Nestle, Sika, Givaudan, ABB, Geberit and SGS gained 1%-1.52%. Roche Holding, VAT Group and Lonza Group also ended notably higher.

Richemont and Sandoz Group closed lower by 3.35% and 3.3%, respectively. Partners Group ended 2.03% down, while Holcim settled 1.42% down. Lindt & Spruengli and UBS Group also ended notably lower.