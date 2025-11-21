|
21.11.2025 19:13:16
Swiss Market Shrugs Off Early Weakness, Settles On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - After struggling for direction till more than an hour past noon on Friday, the Switzerland market gradually moved higher as stocks found some support amid slight hopes about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month after a central bank official said he sees "room for a further adjustment" to rates in the near term.
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said at the Chile Centennial Conference that monetary policy is "moderately restrictive" and there is room for further adjustment to rates.
The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 12,476.17 at the start, finished the session at 12,632.67, gaining 89.61 points or 0.71%.
Sandoz Group and Novartis climbed 2.6% and 2.45%, respectively. Geberit, Givaudan and Nestle gained 1.85 to 2%.
Kuehne + Nagel, Straumann Holding, Roche Holding and SGS closed higher by 1.1 to 1.7%. SGS gained after announcing that it has acquired a majority stake in French startup Sami
Zurich Insurance Group, Lonza Group, Schindler Ps, Julius Baer and Swiss Re gained 0.6 to 1%.
VAT Group ended down more than 5%. UBS Group and ABB closed lower by 1.94% and 1.83%, respectively. Holcim lost about 1.6% and Richemont ended down by 1.1%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Verluste zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpfte ebenso mit Abgaben. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Gewinne. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.